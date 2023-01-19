SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing

A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.
A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says the teen is facing two charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Officers were called to the East Cooper Medical Center for a reported stabbing that happened on Isle of Palms earlier in the day, according to the report. The two male victims, a 14 and 16 years old, both came to the hospital with stab wounds.

The victims and three witnesses provided officers with details of the incident, the report states. The stabbing happened at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and 26th Avenue on the Isle of Palms.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard...
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad resigned as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester on...
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

Latest News

Changes could be made to the Isle of Palms Connector, and the Department of Transportation...
Proposed changes to the IOP Connector, experts and users weigh in on options
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed changes to the IOP Connector, experts and users weigh in on options
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts