Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says the teen is facing two charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Officers were called to the East Cooper Medical Center for a reported stabbing that happened on Isle of Palms earlier in the day, according to the report. The two male victims, a 14 and 16 years old, both came to the hospital with stab wounds.

The victims and three witnesses provided officers with details of the incident, the report states. The stabbing happened at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and 26th Avenue on the Isle of Palms.

Police are still investigating.

