Troopers: Juvenile on bicycle hit by car on Nexton Pkwy near Cane Bay Blvd

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a young person on a bicycle and a car in Summerville.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The person on the bike was traveling north across Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard when they were struck by a westbound car.

The young person was hurt and taken to the hospital, according to officials. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

