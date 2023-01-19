Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home.

First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.

Next up is Charlie Brown who is estimated to be 11 months old. The shelter says Charlie Brown is an active, adolescent boy who likes to get rough and rowdy with his canine friends. When out one-on-one with sanctuary staff, he’s very inquisitive-- exploring his surroundings and taking everything in. Once he gets his initial excitement out, the shelter says he walks pretty well on a leash. He is food-motivated and responds well to positive reinforcement! They say he is a loving, handsome boy who will grow to become an amazing companion with patience, guidance, and support!

If you are interested in taking home Nevada or Charlie, you can fill out an adoption application on the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary website! The shelter also does appointment-only meet and greets.

And if you’re free this weekend... Hallie Hill’s Angel’s Crossing Candlelight Vigil is coming up this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Whether you want to remember the pets you have loved and lost or honor the many homeless pets that lose their lives each year, everyone is invited to join in remembrance of those who have crossed the rainbow bridge. There will be hot beverages and cookies for those who attend.

