SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown

By Jana Cugliari
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home.

First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.

Next up is Charlie Brown who is estimated to be 11 months old. The shelter says Charlie Brown is an active, adolescent boy who likes to get rough and rowdy with his canine friends. When out one-on-one with sanctuary staff, he’s very inquisitive-- exploring his surroundings and taking everything in. Once he gets his initial excitement out, the shelter says he walks pretty well on a leash. He is food-motivated and responds well to positive reinforcement! They say he is a loving, handsome boy who will grow to become an amazing companion with patience, guidance, and support!

If you are interested in taking home Nevada or Charlie, you can fill out an adoption application on the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary website! The shelter also does appointment-only meet and greets.

And if you’re free this weekend... Hallie Hill’s Angel’s Crossing Candlelight Vigil is coming up this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Whether you want to remember the pets you have loved and lost or honor the many homeless pets that lose their lives each year, everyone is invited to join in remembrance of those who have crossed the rainbow bridge. There will be hot beverages and cookies for those who attend.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Charlie Brown
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada
Broadband access will soon be available at seven community centers across Berkeley County.
Broadband access coming to seven Berkeley Co. community centers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Broadband access coming to seven Berkeley Co. community centers