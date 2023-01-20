SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a...
Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark

Latest News

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash
President Biden visited storm-damaged California Thursday as the state recovers from a series...
Biden surveys California storm damage as cleanup continues
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston