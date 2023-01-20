Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief lockdown of the base Friday afternoon.
Officials say the base was placed on a lockdown at 12:10 p.m. after an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center led to one person threatening another with a firearm.
No shots were fired and an all clear was given on the base just before 1 p.m., officials say.
Security forces are investigating to ensure the safety of all base personnel.
