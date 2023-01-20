SC Lottery
Bluffton man arrested on drug charges after sheriff’s office investigation

Rocky Diablo Gadson was arrested on outstanding warrants for the sale and distribution of...
Rocky Diablo Gadson was arrested on outstanding warrants for the sale and distribution of schedule III narcotics, sale and distribution of narcotics within the proximity of a school and unlawful conduct towards a child.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Bluffton man for the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Rocky Diablo Gadson was arrested on outstanding warrants for the sale and distribution of schedule III narcotics, sale and distribution of narcotics within the proximity of a school and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Deputies said their violent crimes task force begin the investigation after a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a home off of Cumpsee and Babe Place.

Investigators said they made several purchases of fentanyl between December 2022 and January 2023 and learned that children lived in the home.

Gadson was arrested Friday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Gadson was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

