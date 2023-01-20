SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

No. 18 College of Charleston takes over in 2nd half, wins 19th straight

Charleston's head coach Pat Kelsey, left, gives his team instructions during a time out in the...
Charleston's head coach Pat Kelsey, left, gives his team instructions during a time out in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against the Monmouth, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in West Long Branch, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and No. 18 Charleston won its 19th straight with a 69-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night.

The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation’s longest winning streak. Charleston is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week, jumping four spots this week for its highest ranking since being No. 16 in the 1998-99 season.

Charleston trailed 31-28 at halftime after making just eight field goals and turning it over eight times. Smith kept the Cougars close with three 3-pointers and Bolon added 10 points. Monmouth led for 16 minutes, 34 seconds in the first half.

Charleston made seven of its first 14 shots of the second half to build a 48-39 lead after eight minutes. The Cougars went on a 13-0 run during the stretch with two 3-pointers apiece from Smith and Ben Burnham.

Pat Robinson III gave Charleston its first double-digit lead at 54-44 with 8:19 left in the second half after a personal 5-0 run. Monmouth got as close as seven with five minutes to go before Smith made his seventh 3-pointer to go ahead by 10 again.

Charleston finished 19 of 53 from the field (36%) with 15 turnovers. The Cougars were coming off consecutive games with at least 15 made 3-pointers, but were 12 of 30 against Monmouth.

All seven of Smith’s field goals were from long range and he also made all six of his free throws. Bolon, the reigning CAA player of the week, was 4 of 12 from the field and Ante Brzovic, who scored 17 points in each of the past two games, was held to six points.

Andrew Ball scored 16 points and Myles Foster added 15 for Monmouth (1-18, 0-6). Foster made Monmouth’s lone free throw, in just seven attempts, compared to Charleston’s 19 for 28.

The Hawks remain winless at home, with their lone win coming at Manhattan on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Charleston plays at Northeastern on Saturday.

Monmouth hosts Hampton on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard...
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad resigned as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester on...
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

Latest News

Vanderbilt guard Marnelle Garraud, right, tries to protect the ball from South Carolina forward...
Boston leads No. 1 Gamecocks over short-handed Vandy 96-48
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to UNC Asheville
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to UNC Asheville
Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus is congratulated by Shelby Rogers of the U.S. following...
Shelby Rogers falls in 2nd round of Australian Open
CSU basketball
Pember scores 20 as UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern