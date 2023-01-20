Deputies investigate car struck by gunfire in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while taking out the trash Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., bullets struck a vehicle near the intersection of Player and Highmarket streets, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says.

A police report states the victim told deputies she was leaving her home on Stacy Court to take out the trash and noticed a brown sedan come up behind her and shoot at the back of the car.

When the woman turned onto Player Street the car flew by shooting several more times, the report states.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

