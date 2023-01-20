Deputies investigating after Georgetown Co. home struck by gunfire for second time

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a home was struck by gunfire for the second time in a month Thursday night.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says bullets struck a home on Lot Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday. Bullets also hit a vehicle in the yard of the home.

A police report states six bullets hit the home and another three hit the truck in the yard. The report states deputies also found two bullets inside the home, one inside a dresser in the main bedroom and one in the living room behind a TV stand.

Deputies say they were previously called to the same home on Jan. 13 when bullets struck the outside of the home.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

