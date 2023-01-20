Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician.

Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”

Ravenel spent six decades in public service, elected to the state Senate, the state House and Congress. He also ran for governor and, late in life after retiring from the Senate, returned to public service as a member of the Charleston County School Board.

His funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the French Huguenot Church, located at 136 Church St., his obituary states. Burial will follow in the church’s cemetery.

