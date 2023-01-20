SC Lottery
Langley has 19 in UNC Greensboro’s win over The Citadel

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 70-60 on Thursday night.

Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance). Dante Treacy recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Madison Durr led the way for the Bulldogs (7-12, 2-5) with 14 points. The Citadel also got 13 points from Stephen Clark. Austin Ash also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UNC Greensboro hosts Mercer while The Citadel travels to play VMI.

