SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mountain Dew releases limited-edition Baja Blast hot sauce

Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.(Mountain Dew via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mountain Dew Baja Blast has long been a fan favorite beverage. Now, it’s being made into a limited-edition hot sauce.

In celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, which is this Sunday, Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.

It takes the soda’s fruity, tropical flavor and adds a blast of heat from habanero peppers, jalapeño peppers and green chiles.

Here’s the catch – only 750 bottles of the Baja Blast hot sauce were made.

If you’d like the chance to win your own bottle, visit the Mountain Dew website here and complete the entry form.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a...
Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing

Latest News

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of 'global financial crisis' if U.S. debt limit...
Treasury secretary warns of global financial crisis over debt limit
This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Rocky Diablo Gadson was arrested on outstanding warrants for the sale and distribution of...
Bluffton man arrested on drug charges after sheriff’s office investigation