Officials: Driver hurt after car hits tree in Beaufort Co.
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a woman was hurt after a crash in Beaufort County Thursday morning.
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS says the crash happened on Anns Point Road by Perry Clear Drive around 9 a.m.
Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that drove off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Burton Fire District.
Officials say the extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown, but not believed to be life threatening. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.