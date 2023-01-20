Officials: Driver hurt after car hits tree in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a woman was hurt after a crash in Beaufort County Thursday morning.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS says the crash happened on Anns Point Road by Perry Clear Drive around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that drove off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Burton Fire District.

Officials say the extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown, but not believed to be life threatening. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

