SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials: Driver hurt after car hits tree in Beaufort Co.

Officials say a woman was hurt after a crash in Beaufort County Thursday morning.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a woman was hurt after a crash in Beaufort County Thursday morning.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS says the crash happened on Anns Point Road by Perry Clear Drive around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that drove off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Burton Fire District.

Officials say the extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown, but not believed to be life threatening. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard...
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad resigned as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester on...
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

Latest News

A pair of Upstate lawmakers have sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require convicted...
Proposed SC bill aims to crack down on drunk drivers
A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing
A spokesperson with the university says several buildings are not compliant with the Americans...
SC State requests $200M+ from state legislature to help replace outdated facilities
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed bill aims to crack down on drunk drivers