SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million. (Source: WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Joseph Doehring and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders is selling his Mississippi home.

Sanders has listed his Canton property for $1.5 million which includes a 5,300-square-foot home that sits on more than 42 acres.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

The home is described as a “farmhouse oasis” with five bedrooms and six bathrooms that was built in 2011, according to the listing.

A barn is located on the property with stables along with a pool, hot tub and lake.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

The Hall of Famer has listed his property for sale after taking over as head coach at the University of Colorado.

Before announcing the move, Sanders was Jackson State’s head coach from 2020 where he guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

More information on the property is available online.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a...
Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill

Latest News

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties...
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data