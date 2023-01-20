Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the state behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

Similar to a driving range, Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex with a high-tech golf game but includes a point system, food and drinks.

The location includes 72 hitting bays, a mini golf course, shuffleboard, foosball, cornhole and plenty of TVs to cheer your favorite sports team on.

Kevin Kraft with Topgolf spoke with us earlier this week and says the entire staff is ready for opening weekend.

“We’re super excited to get our doors open on Friday. You know anticipation is there for the community, but also with us; we’ve been wanting to open this project for a long time and super excited to be almost near the finish line here this week,” Kraft says.

The new Topgolf is located in North Charleston near the Charleston Area Convention Center and Tanger Outlets. Pricing depends on the day, but they offer promotions like half-price Tuesday.

Kraft says they are expecting a busy weekend, so if you want to go to Topgolf this weekend, make sure to book a reservation ahead of time on the Topgolf website or app.

Anyone 16 years old or younger must always be with an adult, and anyone under the age of 18 must be with an adult after 9 p.m.

The facility is open Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. until midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until midnight.

