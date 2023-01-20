SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston

Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the state behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the state behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

Similar to a driving range, Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex with a high-tech golf game but includes a point system, food and drinks.

The location includes 72 hitting bays, a mini golf course, shuffleboard, foosball, cornhole and plenty of TVs to cheer your favorite sports team on.

Kevin Kraft with Topgolf spoke with us earlier this week and says the entire staff is ready for opening weekend.

“We’re super excited to get our doors open on Friday. You know anticipation is there for the community, but also with us; we’ve been wanting to open this project for a long time and super excited to be almost near the finish line here this week,” Kraft says.

The new Topgolf is located in North Charleston near the Charleston Area Convention Center and Tanger Outlets. Pricing depends on the day, but they offer promotions like half-price Tuesday.

Kraft says they are expecting a busy weekend, so if you want to go to Topgolf this weekend, make sure to book a reservation ahead of time on the Topgolf website or app.

Anyone 16 years old or younger must always be with an adult, and anyone under the age of 18 must be with an adult after 9 p.m.

The facility is open Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. until midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until midnight.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a...
Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark

Latest News

A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing
Changes could be made to the Isle of Palms Connector, and the Department of Transportation...
Proposed changes to the IOP Connector, experts and users weigh in on options
The crash is blocking two middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map.
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared