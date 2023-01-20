Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area.

The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low levels of infection for COVID-19, while Dorchester County is in the medium level.

For the week ending this past Wednesday, the CDC reported over 300 cases in Dorchester and Berkeley Counties and more than 500 in Charleston County.

All three counties had less than 10 total COVID-related deaths.

The latest data from the CDC shows that only Richland and Lexington Counties in the Midlands and Union County in the Upstate have high rates of infection. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

In Dorchester County, which is at a medium level, the latest data shows a 27.27% positivity rate, which is down 2.5%.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted on social media Friday that those who live in a county with medium or high levels of infection and who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID or who are regularly around immunocompromised people should mask up.

It remains optional for those in counties with low infection rates.

The latest data shows that only Richland and Lexington Counties in the Midlands and Union County in the Upstate have high rates of infection. Across the Lowcountry, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Colleton Counties are also in a medium infection rate while Beaufort County is showing a low rate.

