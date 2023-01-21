SC Lottery
Ash’s 17 lead Citadel past VMI 60-52

Austin Ash’s 17 points helped Citadel defeat VMI 60-52 on Saturday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Austin Ash’s 17 points helped Citadel defeat VMI 60-52 on Saturday.

Ash shot 3 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (8-12, 3-5 Southern Conference). Stephen Clark scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. David Maynard finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Keydets (5-16, 0-8) were led by Asher Woods, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 13 points and four steals for VMI. In addition, Sean Conway had 10 points and six rebounds. The Keydets extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Citadel visits Western Carolina and VMI travels to play UNC Greensboro.

___

