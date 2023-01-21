SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits

Right now, the state offers $20 million dollars in tax credits to build affordable housing. The city is throwing their support behind a bill to double that.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount of tax credits meant to help build affordable housing in South Carolina.

Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson said the city is getting behind the effort because the cost and need for affordable housing has increased.

Right now, the state offers $20 million dollars in these tax credits to build affordable housing across South Carolina. The city is throwing its support behind a bill that would double that figure.

“Every multifamily development in the City of Charleston has received low-income housing tax credits, and that’s thousands of units at this point,” Shaw Johnson said. “In our most recent report, we had maybe five thousand units that exist currently, and I would say of those 5,000, easily 3,000 to 4,000 of those receive the low-income housing tax credit.”

Shaw Johnson said these tax credits are one of the main ways affordable rental and multifamily housing is built. The city says this year, they’re expecting about 500 affordable units to open.

She adds the credits have produced tens of thousands of units in the state for families of four making less than around $58,000 a year.

If the state legislature decides to move forward, Shaw Johnson said it could mean hundreds of more units in the community.

Over the past several years, the city said have spent around $50 million on affordable housing. Even then, officials said that money isn’t enough to get these projects going and need help from the state.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a...
Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store
RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport

Latest News

A project to install gates at the Coastal Center is underway after several reported escaped...
Facility to add gates at main entrances after hit and run, Live 5 investigation
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to go on trial for the June 7, 2021, shooting...
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel was laid to rest Friday. He died Monday at age 95.
Family, friends remember longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston committee calls on SC to double affordable housing tax credits