Charleston Restaurant Week brings businesses more customers during ‘slow season’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston Restaurant Week comes to a close Sunday, participating businesses say the week brought in new faces and familiar ones to try special menus.

After starting on Jan. 12, over 60 restaurants from Johns Island, all the way to Nexton, participate in the week to encourage customers to visit the businesses during a slower tourism season in Charleston.

Located in Charleston, Park & Grove’s restaurant manager, Molly Bray, says they have seen a significant increase in customers.

“We get a lot of new faces through the doors, which is great because we have the potential to turn them into regulars as well, and it’s a really great opportunity for us to reconnect with our locals as well just because we offer different things they don’t get to see when they come in,” Bray says.

Most of the participating locations create a multi-course menu with a fixed price to make some more expensive places a little more accessible for customers. Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Manager Hannah Elgradawy says the week also allows chefs to showcase some of their favorite or new recipes.

“I feel like it’s brought a lot of people out of the woodwork that wouldn’t normally go out to eat,” Elgradawy says. “It’s great for acquiring new locals and having people try stuff off on the menu that they wouldn’t normally get because it’s at a more affordable price and kind of packaged together nicely.”

Both restaurants say they are so thankful for the customers’ support during this time of the year and hope the week encourages more of the community to try new restaurants in the area.

“I think it’s just nice as a Charleston local to have the opportunity and to be tempted to go and explore different restaurants as well,” Bray says. “I have gone to a different restaurant each restaurant week, just so that I can get a deal and explore different places.

Charleston Restaurant Week happens twice a year, once in January and again in September.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.