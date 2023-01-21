SC Lottery
College of Charleston wins 20th straight game

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston men’s basketball team extended the country’s longest win streak on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 18 Cougars defeated Northeastern 87-61 to improve to 21-1 on the season and 9-0 in CAA play.

Ben Burnham lead CofC with 15 points, followed by Pat Robinson III with 14 points and 6 rebounds, and forward Ryan Larson with 12 points.

The College of Charleston has a week off before they return home next Saturday to host Hofstra.

