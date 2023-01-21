SC Lottery
Crews contain fire at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility

Williamsburg County deputies and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the cause of a late-night fire at a manufacturing plant.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a late-night fire at a manufacturing plant just north of Kingstree.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a fire that began at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at SolMax on Eastland Avenue involving a large pile of rolled plastic sheeting, Capt. William Horton said.

Crews found three or four additional smaller fires inside a storage warehouse that were mostly extinguished by a sprinkler system, he said.

The fire was under control as of early Saturday morning, firefighters said. Williamsburg County...
The fire was under control as of early Saturday morning, firefighters said. Williamsburg County deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were investigating.(Williamsburg County Fire Department)

As of early Saturday morning, Horton said the fire was under control and firefighters were putting out hot spots and about 50 to 60 of the rolls were still smoldering.

The Kingstree and South Lunches Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire, he said.

