Crews contain early-morning fire at Williamsburg manufacturing facility

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire at a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County, according to Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department.

Horton says the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Friday at SolMax on Eastland Avenue just north of Kingstree.

He says employees were working at the facility at the time of the fire, but that no injuries have been reported.

It started in a large pile of rolled plastic sheeting that is manufactured there, Horton said. There were also three or four other smaller fires inside the storage warehouse that were mostly put out by the sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

Williamsburg County Fire Department was assisted by Kingstree Fire Department and South Lynches Fire Department Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.