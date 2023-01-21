SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews contain early-morning fire at Williamsburg manufacturing facility

Fire crews contained a fire at a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County early Saturday...
Fire crews contained a fire at a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County early Saturday morning, according to Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department.(Williamsburg County Fire Department)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire at a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County, according to Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department.

Horton says the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Friday at SolMax on Eastland Avenue just north of Kingstree.

He says employees were working at the facility at the time of the fire, but that no injuries have been reported.

It started in a large pile of rolled plastic sheeting that is manufactured there, Horton said. There were also three or four other smaller fires inside the storage warehouse that were mostly put out by the sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

Williamsburg County Fire Department was assisted by Kingstree Fire Department and South Lynches Fire Department Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
Judge Daniel Hall considers a proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss Buster Murdaugh...
Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections

Latest News

A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount...
Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. deputies investigate pair of shooting incidents
The Citadel is among secondary schools in South Carolina that will share grants totaling $2.6...
South Carolina secondary schools receive nearly $2.6 million in grants
Judge Clifton Newman, the presiding judge in the trial of Alex Murdaugh (shown here), signed...
Snapchat, Google reps ordered to testify in Murdaugh murder trial