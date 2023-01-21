FIRST ALERT: Wet weather to impact Sunday plans!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday. An area of low pressure will move across the Lowcountry, bringing with it heavy rain at times on Sunday. Meanwhile, the sky will turn cloudy this afternoon but we should stay dry. Today will be a chillier day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. There is a small chance of rain this evening with rain becoming more widespread overnight and early Sunday morning. Off and on rain is likely Sunday, the rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. Widespread flooding is not anticipated. However, heavy rain will likely fall during Sunday morning’s high tide which could result in coastal flooding. Sunday morning’s high tide is at 8:15. Temperatures will warm slowing into the 60s Sunday afternoon. Rain will exit Sunday night with dry weather returning on Monday and Tuesday. The dry weather is short lived as a cold front will approach the area on Wednesday, bringing with it scattered showers. Temperatures soar into the low 70s ahead of the front on Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy. High 58, Low 48.

SUNDAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Breezy. High 65, Low 49.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 38.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 61, Low 53.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain Likely. Breezy. High 72, Low 42.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 58, Low 37.

