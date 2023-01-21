SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
Judge Daniel Hall considers a proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss Buster Murdaugh...
Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections

Latest News

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb