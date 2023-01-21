SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry animal shelter hosts ‘Community Pet Day’

With many animal shelters at capacity, Dorchester Paws says they are working to keep pets in homes and out of the shelter.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With many animal shelters at capacity, Dorchester Paws says they are working to keep pets in homes and out of the shelter.

Dorchester Paws hosted their Community Pet Day on Saturday, providing valuable resources to families in need.

With the help of sponsors, the shelter distributed over 73 thousand pounds of pet supplies and food and offered veterinary care like vaccines and microchips to pets in the community.

Shelter staff says they want to be a game-changer for the community.

“Right now, times are tough, and we recognize that,” Director of Development and Marketing Danielle Zuck said. “There is so much love that these pet owners can give; they just need a little help right now, so today is about making sure that they feel loved, that they know we’re there for them, and honestly, we do not want their pets in our shelter right now.”

This Community Pet Day is tied back to the shelter’s new Pet Support Program. The program’s goal is to keep pets out of the animal shelter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
Judge Daniel Hall considers a proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss Buster Murdaugh...
Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections

Latest News

Customers participate in Charleston Restaurant Week inside of Mex 1 Costal Cantina with a warm...
Charleston Restaurant Week brings businesses more customers during ‘slow season’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry animal shelter hosts ‘Community Pet Day’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Restaurant Week brings businesses more customers during ‘slow season’
Moultrie Middle School seventh-grader Hunter Graham won the 2023 Charleston County School...
Moultrie Middle School student wins Charleston spelling bee