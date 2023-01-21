Lowcountry animal shelter hosts ‘Community Pet Day’

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With many animal shelters at capacity, Dorchester Paws says they are working to keep pets in homes and out of the shelter.

Dorchester Paws hosted their Community Pet Day on Saturday, providing valuable resources to families in need.

With the help of sponsors, the shelter distributed over 73 thousand pounds of pet supplies and food and offered veterinary care like vaccines and microchips to pets in the community.

Shelter staff says they want to be a game-changer for the community.

“Right now, times are tough, and we recognize that,” Director of Development and Marketing Danielle Zuck said. “There is so much love that these pet owners can give; they just need a little help right now, so today is about making sure that they feel loved, that they know we’re there for them, and honestly, we do not want their pets in our shelter right now.”

This Community Pet Day is tied back to the shelter’s new Pet Support Program. The program’s goal is to keep pets out of the animal shelter.

