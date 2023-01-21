Moultrie Middle School student wins Charleston spelling bee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seventh-grader at Moultrie Middle School took top honors this week at the 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee.

Hunter Graham won the title Thursday at Burke High School’s auditorium where the competition returned to an in-person format. Graham progressed to the championship round by correctly spelling the word “harbinger.” He secured his victory by correctly spelling the championship word “rejuvenate.”

Graham competed against fellow top competitors in the district:

Machaela Black of Morningside Middle School;

Audrey Cen of Charleston County School of the Arts Middle & High School;

Sam Noonan of Orange Grove Charter School;

Aubrey Thompson of St. James-Santee Elementary Middle School Zachery Teachman of Thomas Cario Middle School;

Grant Baker of Camp Road Middle School;

Posey Staley of Sullivan’s Island Elementary;

Mark Sutton of Jerry Zucker Middle School Of Science;

Tallulah Branton of Drayton Hall Elementary School

