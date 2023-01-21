SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Moultrie Middle School student wins Charleston spelling bee

Moultrie Middle School seventh-grader Hunter Graham won the 2023 Charleston County School...
Moultrie Middle School seventh-grader Hunter Graham won the 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee Thursday with the correct spelling of "rejuvenate."(Charleston County School District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seventh-grader at Moultrie Middle School took top honors this week at the 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee.

Hunter Graham won the title Thursday at Burke High School’s auditorium where the competition returned to an in-person format. Graham progressed to the championship round by correctly spelling the word “harbinger.” He secured his victory by correctly spelling the championship word “rejuvenate.”

Graham competed against fellow top competitors in the district:

  • Machaela Black of Morningside Middle School;
  • Audrey Cen of Charleston County School of the Arts Middle & High School;
  • Sam Noonan of Orange Grove Charter School;
  • Aubrey Thompson of St. James-Santee Elementary Middle School Zachery Teachman of Thomas Cario Middle School;
  • Grant Baker of Camp Road Middle School;
  • Posey Staley of Sullivan’s Island Elementary;
  • Mark Sutton of Jerry Zucker Middle School Of Science;
  • Tallulah Branton of Drayton Hall Elementary School

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
Judge Daniel Hall considers a proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss Buster Murdaugh...
Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections

Latest News

A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount...
Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits
The Citadel is among secondary schools in South Carolina that will share grants totaling $2.6...
South Carolina secondary schools receive nearly $2.6 million in grants
A project to install gates at the Coastal Center is underway after several reported escaped...
Facility to add gates at main entrances after hit and run, Live 5 investigation
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to go on trial for the June 7, 2021, shooting...
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial