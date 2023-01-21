SC Lottery
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

Police say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's disappearance. (Source: WECT)
By Kassie Simmons and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared.

WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson.

Wilmington police said they believe Johnson was killed along King Street on Jan. 13, the same day she disappeared.

Authorities in Wilmington said they have been searching for Johnson since her disappearance and are working with police in Chatham County, Georgia, to identify human remains recently found along the Savannah River.

Investigators said Hicks met Johnson on social media.

Johnson’s loved ones said they want justice.

“I don’t know who this guy is, but I hope they give him the maximum punishment possible,” Bulla Brodzinski, Johnson’s partner, said. “He [Hicks] was pissed off at her for some reason and said he was going to teach her a lesson.”

Brodsinzki said she never saw Johnson again after she told her that she was going to meet a friend.

“She said she was going out with a friend and would be back in an hour,” Brodsinzki said. “I never saw her again after that.”

Authorities said Hicks would be extradited to North Carolina while their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

