SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a...
Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store
RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
A 17-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed two other teens on Sunday.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Isle of Palms stabbing
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport

Latest News

The Citadel is among secondary schools in South Carolina that will share grants totaling $2.6...
South Carolina secondary schools receive nearly $2.6 million in grants
Judge Clifton Newman, the presiding judge in the trial of Alex Murdaugh (shown here), signed...
Snapchat, Google reps ordered to testify in Murdaugh murder trial
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault