SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
Judge Daniel Hall considers a proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss Buster Murdaugh...
Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
Fire crews contained a fire at a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County early Saturday...
Crews contain early-morning fire at Williamsburg manufacturing facility
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash
Moultrie Middle School seventh-grader Hunter Graham won the 2023 Charleston County School...
Moultrie Middle School student wins Charleston spelling bee