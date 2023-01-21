SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Uduje scores 33, Coastal Carolina wins 85-81 in OT

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Josh Uduje’s 33 points led Coastal Carolina over South Alabama 85-81 in overtime on Saturday.

Uduje was 13 of 21 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Chanticleers (10-9, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Antonio Daye Jr. finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

The Jaguars (8-12, 2-6) were led by Tyrell Jones, who recorded 25 points and six assists. Isaiah Moore added 19 points and nine assists for South Alabama. In addition, Kevin Samuel finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts
Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
Judge Daniel Hall considers a proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss Buster Murdaugh...
Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections

Latest News

Austin Ash’s 17 points helped Citadel defeat VMI 60-52 on Saturday.
Ash’s 17 lead Citadel past VMI 60-52
Charleston's Ben Burnham (25) drives past Northeastern's Joe Pridgen (23) during the first half...
No. 18 Charleston wins 20 straight, beats Northeastern 87-61
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/20)
VIDEO: First Baptist gets road win over Porter-Gaud
VIDEO: First Baptist gets road win over Porter-Gaud