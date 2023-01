Boston sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and seventh in a row over the Razorbacks (17-5, 4-3). And just like much of the past four seasons, the 6-foot-5 Boston was right in the center of things.

Boston, who tied the school mark set by Sheila Foster from 1979-82 at Vanderbilt this past Thursday, came out quickly with seven points and three boards in the first quarter. She was up to 11 points and six rebounds at the break.

Boston clinched the record with three rebounds on one offensive possession that she finished with a basket. She was taken out with 1:18 left in the third quarter to a loud ovation from the crowd — and South Carolina cruising 73-33.

Foster, now second in South Carolina double doubles, was in attendance. She smiled and waved to the crowd after Boston surpassed her.

Boston is 13 away from catching LSU great Sylvia Fowles for the SEC mark of 86 double-doubles set from 2004-08.

The NCAA mark is way out of reach. Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris had 128 from 2006-09 and Boston is widely expected to be the WNBA’s No. 1 overall pick after this season.

Cooke, the team’s top scorer this season, had 19 points by halftime as South Carolina blew things open in the second quarter by outscoring Arkansas 28-7 to lead 53-24.

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina’s 6-7 backup, ended with 12 points and tied her career best with 16 rebounds.

Samara Spencer had 15 points to lead Arkansas, which was outrebounded 74-17 overall and 32-2 on the offensive boards.

Notables

The Gamecocks’ +57 rebounding margin set a new program record, and their 74 total rebounds setting a new program high in an SEC game.

South Carolina shot 62.5 percent from the arc, the highest this season with 4-of-5 coming from Zia Cooke.

Aliyah Boston’s 13 points and 14 rebounds broke the program record for career double-doubles with her 73 eclipsing Sheila Foster’s mark that stood since 1982. Boston has posted a double-double in 60.3 percent of her career 121 games as a Gamecock.

Cooke had her fourth 20-point game this year, scoring half of her 24 from the 3-point line. In the first half alone, she went 6-of-8 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded her fourth double-double of the season, contributing 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, notching seven of them just in the first quarter.

Sania Feagin had a triumphant return from injury, making a block within 20 seconds after coming off the bench and putting down a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the third period.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.