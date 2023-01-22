SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of Ridgeville killing; Suspect in custody

Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.
Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Thursday in the Ridgeville area.

D’Angelo Smith, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene of a home in the 400 block of Highway 78 at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said they arrested a man accused in the killing.

Elup Jones is charged with murder, Carson said. The warrant states Jones is accused of holding Smith’s head in mud and water to cause his death.

Deputies found Smith in the front yard of a home near a water-filled ditch, the warrant states.

Carson said the man did not respond to CPR and died at the scene.

Deputies say the investigation remains active.

Smith’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday, Brouthers said.

Jones was being held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

