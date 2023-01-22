SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing

Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man of killing a man by holding his head in mud and water.

Elup Jones is charged with murder, Lt. Rich Carson said.

Deputies responded Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Highway 78 in Ridgeville where they found the victim near a water-filled ditch in the front yard of a home.

Carson said the man did not respond to CPR and died at the scene.

Deputies say the investigation remains active.

Jones was being held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

