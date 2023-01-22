Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday marked seven years since a Johns Island man was fatally shot in his bed.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they found the body of 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion on Jan. 22, 2016, during a welfare check.

Deputies responded to the home at the request of Arion’s mother, who told them she had not heard from him for a couple of days.

When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door but no one answered.They said they heard a dog barking inside the home.

They discovered the front door of the home unlocked and because Arion’s mother told them he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, deputies decided to enter the home. Once inside, they found the victim dead of a gunshot wound.

Detectives have followed leads in his death, they have not been able to identify suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

