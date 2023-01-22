Dorchester Co. fire displaces 7

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire.

The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits.

Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon says they have classified the damage the home sustained as “major.”

Details of the fire are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

