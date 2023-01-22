FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes roads as coastal flood advisory remains in effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police reported a few road closures Sunday morning because of tidal flooding.

As of 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Charleston Police reported the following road closures because of flooding:

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp at U.S. 17

Washington Street at Society Street

Police are asking drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water or closed roadways.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said widespread flooding across the Lowcountry was not expected from the rain, but up to one half-foot of inundation above ground level is possible Sunday along shorelines and tidal waterways around high tide, which will occur at 8:30 a.m. Saltwater inundation will be possible between one to two hours before and after high tide.

An area of low pressure will keep rain in the forecast for the rest of the day. The rain will be heavy at times with 1-3" expected through early Monday morning. Here's a look at the system on Future Tracker. pic.twitter.com/uvSTJoma0j — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) January 22, 2023

Periods of heavy rain are expected throughout the day on Sunday as a storm system moves across the area, Holtzman said.

The temperatures will reach into the mid 60s, but he said it will still feel chilly outside because of the rain and a breeze.

The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which could bring a very low chance of storms. (Live 5)

The cold front associated with all of the showers will move across the Lowcountry Sunday night around 8 p.m., which could bring a slight chance of storms, but he said the storm threat was very low.

The latest Live 5 Future Tracker forecast called for more than an inch of rain over Sunday for Charleston, North Charleston, Beaufort and Georgetown, more than one-and-a-half inches in Moncks Corner and Walterboro, and more than two inches in Kingstree and Orangeburg.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day because of the amount of rainfall expected.

