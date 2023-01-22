FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes roads as coastal flood advisory remains in effect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police reported a few road closures Sunday morning because of tidal flooding.
As of 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Charleston Police reported the following road closures because of flooding:
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
- St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp at U.S. 17
- Washington Street at Society Street
Police are asking drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water or closed roadways.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m.
Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said widespread flooding across the Lowcountry was not expected from the rain, but up to one half-foot of inundation above ground level is possible Sunday along shorelines and tidal waterways around high tide, which will occur at 8:30 a.m. Saltwater inundation will be possible between one to two hours before and after high tide.
Periods of heavy rain are expected throughout the day on Sunday as a storm system moves across the area, Holtzman said.
The temperatures will reach into the mid 60s, but he said it will still feel chilly outside because of the rain and a breeze.
The cold front associated with all of the showers will move across the Lowcountry Sunday night around 8 p.m., which could bring a slight chance of storms, but he said the storm threat was very low.
The latest Live 5 Future Tracker forecast called for more than an inch of rain over Sunday for Charleston, North Charleston, Beaufort and Georgetown, more than one-and-a-half inches in Moncks Corner and Walterboro, and more than two inches in Kingstree and Orangeburg.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day because of the amount of rainfall expected.
