SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes roads as coastal flood advisory remains in effect

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman is tracking areas of heavy rain expected Sunday over the Lowcountry.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police reported a few road closures Sunday morning because of tidal flooding.

As of 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Charleston Police reported the following road closures because of flooding:

  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
  • St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp at U.S. 17
  • Washington Street at Society Street

Police are asking drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water or closed roadways.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said widespread flooding across the Lowcountry was not expected from the rain, but up to one half-foot of inundation above ground level is possible Sunday along shorelines and tidal waterways around high tide, which will occur at 8:30 a.m. Saltwater inundation will be possible between one to two hours before and after high tide.

Periods of heavy rain are expected throughout the day on Sunday as a storm system moves across the area, Holtzman said.

The temperatures will reach into the mid 60s, but he said it will still feel chilly outside because of the rain and a breeze.

The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which...
The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which could bring a very low chance of storms.(Live 5)

The cold front associated with all of the showers will move across the Lowcountry Sunday night around 8 p.m., which could bring a slight chance of storms, but he said the storm threat was very low.

The latest Live 5 Future Tracker forecast called for more than an inch of rain over Sunday for Charleston, North Charleston, Beaufort and Georgetown, more than one-and-a-half inches in Moncks Corner and Walterboro, and more than two inches in Kingstree and Orangeburg.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day because of the amount of rainfall expected.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Judge Clifton Newman, the presiding judge in the trial of Alex Murdaugh (shown here), signed...
Snapchat, Google reps ordered to testify in Murdaugh murder trial
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Kadence Swindall
MBPD: Thief dragged victim behind moped after attempting to steal purse

Latest News

Shooting suspects in Greer
Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car
Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.
Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing
Alex Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife and their youngest son in June 2021 at...
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office found 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion shot to death in...
Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing