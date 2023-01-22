SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain to impact Sunday plans!

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman breaks down what to expect.
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. An area of low pressure will move across the Lowcountry today, bringing with it heavy rain at times. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. Widespread flooding is not anticipated. However, heavy rain will likely fall during this morning’s high tide which could result in coastal flooding. This morning’s high tide is at 8:30. It will also be a breezy day with the wind sustained between 10-25 mph. Temperatures will warm slowly into the 60s this afternoon. Rain will exit tonight with dry weather returning on Monday and Tuesday. The dry weather is short lived as a cold front will approach the area on Wednesday, bringing with it scattered showers. Temperatures soar into the low 70s ahead of the front on Wednesday.

TODAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Breezy. High 65, Low 49.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 36.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 58, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain Likely. Breezy. High 72, Low 45.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 58, Low 37.

