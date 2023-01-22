Folly Beach Pier to close for parking lot renovations

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - More construction is coming to the Folly Beach Pier; this time, it is a renovation to the pier’s parking lot.

The pier will be closed for a two-week period starting on Monday.

A couple of weeks ago, the pier reopened after a two-year construction progress. Those renovations included a new 1,049-foot-long pier that is 25 feet wide, with a wooden walkway and railings built on concrete pilings and a substructure.

Charleston County Park officials said the newly rebuilt pier also boasts a longer lifespan, expected to be more than 65 years, than most wooden piers.

They also said in the event of a large storm, wooden walkway panels are designed to break away.

The pier will reopen to the public on Feb. 3.

