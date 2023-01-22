SC Lottery
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant

The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria restaurant, located at 2447 Ashley River Road.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley diners who were looking forward to the reopening of a popular Mexican restaurant will have to wait a bit longer.

Owners of 3 Matadors Tequileria announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that the Ashley River Road restaurant will reopen on Tuesday with a different format.

The new restaurant will be called the No Bull Burger Bar and will specialize in 100% in-house freshly-ground burgers, hand-cut fries and hand-breaded chicken tenders, the post states.

“Alas, do not fret! You will still be able to get those delicious tacos when we reopen 3 Matadors Tequileria in a new location at the end of the year,” the post states.

The page lists 3 Matadors Tequileria as “temporarily closed,” but there has been no word on a specific opening date or new location.

