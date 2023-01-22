Tyson’s 3 lifts No. 19 Clemson to 51-50 victory over Hokies

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic, 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tyson caught a pass just left of the key, took a look at at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through and the Tigers (16-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their unexpected run atop the ACC.

Virginia Tech got a final chance as Hunter Cattoor let a 3 fly in the final seconds. But Tyson, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, came up with the loose ball as time ran out.

Minutes earlier, it looked like Cattoor had lifted the Hokies (11-8, 1-7) to a win as his 3 broke a 44-all tie. Instead, Virginia Tech, the ACC Tournament winners a season ago, continued a seven-game losing streak.

PJ Hall led Clemson with 20 points. He also added eight rebounds.

Clemson, which trailed 33-26 early in the second half, had regained momentum after Hall’s three-point play built a 44-39 lead with less than eight minutes left over the cold-shooting Hokies, who were in the midst of a 1-for-16 run from the field. But Michael Collins Jr.’s 3 and Grant Basile’s inside shot tied things at 44 to set up the final stretch.

Basile, who led the Hokies with 13 points, missed the second of two foul shots with 21.5 seconds to hold a 50-48 edge.

Clemson bounced back after its first-ever 7-0 start in the ACC ended with an 87-77 loss at Wake Forest on Tuesday.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were way off target throughout the second half, finishing the period with only six field goals on 25% shooting. From long range, they were worse as they went just 2 of 11 behind the arc.

Clemson: The Tigers need injured junior point guard Chase Hunter back in a hurry. Without him there this week, Clemson fell at Wake Forest and was in a tight one throughout with the Hokies.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech returns home to play Duke on Monday night.

Clemson hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

