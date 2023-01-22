SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woodland’s Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina

Football
Football(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Woodland junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle verbally committed to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The top prospect in the Lowcountry and one of the top ranked offensive tackles in the nation in the Class of 2024, Pringle chose the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Woodland High.

Pringle picked USC over his other top 6 schools of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State and Tennessee.

At 6′7 and well over 300 pounds, Pringle will be a candidate to see the field early for the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad after Dorchester Showdown
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief...
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
Judge Clifton Newman, the presiding judge in the trial of Alex Murdaugh (shown here), signed...
Snapchat, Google reps ordered to testify in Murdaugh murder trial
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which...
FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain expected into Sunday night

Latest News

VIDEO: Stingrays def. Gladiators 4-2
VIDEO: Stingrays def. Gladiators 4-2
VIDEO: CSU falls in OT to Campbell, 78-76
VIDEO: CSU falls in OT to Campbell, 78-76
The South Carolina Stingrays (23-7-3-1) defeated the Atlanta Gladiators (22-14-3-0) by a final...
Turnbull’s two goals lift Stingrays past Gladiators
CSU basketball
Campbell downs Charleston Southern 78-76 in OT