SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel releases 2023 football schedule

The Citadel Football
The Citadel Football(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Non-conference games against Georgia Southern and South Carolina State highlight The Citadel’s 2023 football schedule that was announced Monday.

The Maurice Drayton era begins on the road at former Southern Conference foe Georgia Southern on Sept. 2. The contest will be the first meeting since the 2015 season.

The Citadel opens its home season on Sept. 9 as the Bulldogs welcome Campbell to Johnson Hagood Stadium. The game is the back end of a home-and-home series with the Camels that saw the teams open the 2022 season in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The final non-conference game of the season takes place on Sept. 23 as the Bulldogs take the short drive up I-26 to take on South Carolina State.

The Citadel opens SoCon play on the road Sept. 16 with a trip to Chattanooga. Other road conference games include Furman (Oct. 7), Samford (Oct. 28) and ETSU (Nov. 18).

The Bulldogs home conference slate starts Sept. 30 against Western Carolina. The Military Classic of the South against VMI will take place on Oct. 14, with home games against Mercer (Nov. 4) and Wofford (Nov. 11) rounding out the home schedule.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 @ Georgia Southern

Sept. 9 Campbell

Sept. 16 @ Chattanooga *

Sept. 23 @ South Carolina State

Sept. 30 Western Carolina *

Oct. 7 @ Furman *

Oct. 14 VMI *

Oct. 28 @ Samford *

Nov. 4 Mercer *

Nov. 11 Wofford *

Nov. 18 @ ETSU *

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.
Coroner IDs victim of Ridgeville killing; Suspect in custody
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office found 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion shot to death in...
Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing
The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which...
FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain expected into Sunday night
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom takes off after hitting a double during the seventh inning of...
Braves’ Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition
Basketball
CofC stays at 18 in AP rankings, Clemson falls to 24
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Icemen on Sunday
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Icemen on Sunday
VIDEO: Woodland's Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina
VIDEO: Woodland's Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina