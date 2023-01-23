The Citadel releases 2023 football schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Non-conference games against Georgia Southern and South Carolina State highlight The Citadel’s 2023 football schedule that was announced Monday.

The Maurice Drayton era begins on the road at former Southern Conference foe Georgia Southern on Sept. 2. The contest will be the first meeting since the 2015 season.

The Citadel opens its home season on Sept. 9 as the Bulldogs welcome Campbell to Johnson Hagood Stadium. The game is the back end of a home-and-home series with the Camels that saw the teams open the 2022 season in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The final non-conference game of the season takes place on Sept. 23 as the Bulldogs take the short drive up I-26 to take on South Carolina State.

The Citadel opens SoCon play on the road Sept. 16 with a trip to Chattanooga. Other road conference games include Furman (Oct. 7), Samford (Oct. 28) and ETSU (Nov. 18).

The Bulldogs home conference slate starts Sept. 30 against Western Carolina. The Military Classic of the South against VMI will take place on Oct. 14, with home games against Mercer (Nov. 4) and Wofford (Nov. 11) rounding out the home schedule.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 @ Georgia Southern

Sept. 9 Campbell

Sept. 16 @ Chattanooga *

Sept. 23 @ South Carolina State

Sept. 30 Western Carolina *

Oct. 7 @ Furman *

Oct. 14 VMI *

Oct. 28 @ Samford *

Nov. 4 Mercer *

Nov. 11 Wofford *

Nov. 18 @ ETSU *

