CofC stays at 18 in AP rankings, Clemson falls to 24

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston finds themselves right where they were last week while Clemson drops down a few spots in the latest Top 25 poll released by the associated press on Monday.

The Cougars stayed put at number 18 again this week. CofC went 2-0 since the last poll was released with victories at Monmouth on Thursday and Northeastern on Saturday.

Pat Kelsey’s club has won 20 games in a row and sit at 21-1 on the season.

Clemson, who entered the poll at number 19 last week, fell 5 spots down to 24. The Tigers had their perfect start in the ACC ended last Tuesday with a loss at Wake Forest. Brad Brownell’s team rebounded on Saturday with a win over Virginia Tech.

Clemson sits at 16-4 on the year and 8-1 in the conference.

The Tigers return to play on Tuesday when they’ll host Georgia Tech while College of Charleston is off until Saturday when they’ll host Hofstra.

