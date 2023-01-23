SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton Co. Fire-Rescue sees record-breaking year of calls for service

The Colleton County Fire-Rescue team has 103 full-time and part-time staff and 120 volunteers.
The Colleton County Fire-Rescue team has 103 full-time and part-time staff and 120 volunteers.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in Colleton County say they received more calls for service in 2022 than ever before.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue had over 10,000 calls for service last year, which is 800 more than 2021, according to the department’s 2022 statistical report.

The 2021 Census found that 38,000 people live in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue Captain K.C. Campbell says this is a high number for the rural area.

“It is a big number for our system based on our staffing,” Campbell said.

The fire-rescue team has 103 full-time and part-time staff and 120 volunteers. They run nine ambulances 365 days a year and run one extra ambulance in Edisto Beach for six months out of the year.

Campbell said structure fires increased significantly, and medical calls are also increasing. He said the biggest thing they see is unattended cooking fires.

Fourteen civilians suffered injuries and three of those fires were fatal.

“That is why it is also very important to have these smoke alarms. If you have mobility issues and you’re not able to get out within the two-minute time frame, two-to-three-minute timeframe, you should consider getting a residential sprinkler system and/ or a monitored alarm,” Campbell said.

Through funding from Colleton County Council, fire-rescue was able to ramp up their fire prevention program and installation of free smoke alarms. Statistics show that Fire-Rescue installed 646 smoke detectors in 2022.

If you’re a Colleton County resident in need of smoke alarms, you can call 843-539-1960 for free installation.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue also relies heavily on volunteers. If you’re interested in becoming one, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.
Coroner IDs victim of Ridgeville killing; Suspect in custody
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office found 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion shot to death in...
Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing
The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which...
FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain expected into Sunday night
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Murdaugh defense says they will remain quiet during murder trial

Latest News

Spending one extra dollar on a Powerball ticket at a Summerville grocery store changed a lucky...
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case
Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in...
McMaster to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
Charleston RiverDogs mascot Charlie T. RiverDog and players read to Charleston County School...
Charleston Co. schools, RiverDogs partner to encourage students to read