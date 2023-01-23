SC Lottery
Driver injured in Sunday night Beaufort County crash

The crash involving a white pick-up truck happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Stanley Road,...
The crash involving a white pick-up truck happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Stanley Road, Burton firefighters say.(Burton Fire District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say the driver of a pickup truck was hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Stanley Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Emergency crews said the truck went off the roadway and struck a cement object.

Beaufort County paramedics were already at the scene treating the victim when firefighters first arrived. The extent of the driver’s injuries was unknown, Byrne said.

Sixty percent of vehicle crashes the Burton Fire District has responded to this year involved injuries, he said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

