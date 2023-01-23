Driver injured in Sunday night Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say the driver of a pickup truck was hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Stanley Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Emergency crews said the truck went off the roadway and struck a cement object.

Beaufort County paramedics were already at the scene treating the victim when firefighters first arrived. The extent of the driver’s injuries was unknown, Byrne said.

Sixty percent of vehicle crashes the Burton Fire District has responded to this year involved injuries, he said.

