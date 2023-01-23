SC Lottery
Drying out after the wettest single day since August!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Jan. 23, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday was the wettest single day at Charleston International Airport since August 29th. The daily rainfall total was 1.52″. Dry weather has returned to the Lowcountry, along with sunshine, as we head back to work and school. Expect a sunny and breezy day with highs near 60 degrees. The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Tuesday before clouds increase Tuesday night and wet weather follows Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, ending the rain and cooling us down after a brief warm-up to near 70° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s late this week, perhaps even the 20s by Saturday morning. Another storm system will approach the area late Sunday and into early next week with our next chance of rain.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Shower Possible Late. High 63.

