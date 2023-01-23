SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is time to start getting ready to do your taxes because tax season starts Monday.

Experts say that things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers.

Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year, and for many, it really helps their finances. That refund may be smaller this year.

Tax experts said that is in part due to the expiration of some tax break enhancements that were in effect this previous tax year.

Also, you should know if you pay later than the April 18 deadline, you may be subject to penalties and interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.
Coroner IDs victim of Ridgeville killing; Suspect in custody
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant
The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which...
FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain expected into Sunday night
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office found 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion shot to death in...
Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing
Alex Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife and their youngest son in June 2021 at...
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday

Latest News

Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The actor revealed over the weekend he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.
911 released in Jeremy Renner accident
FILE - Police said two missing girls from Texas had been found and a suspect was in custody.
Amber Alert canceled; 2 girls in Texas found safe
Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce