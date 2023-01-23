SC Lottery
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash

Spending one extra dollar on a Powerball ticket at a Summerville grocery store changed a lucky...
Spending one extra dollar on a Powerball ticket at a Summerville grocery store changed a lucky player's win from $50,000 to $500,000, lottery officials said.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar.

The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.

“I’ve been playing for years,” the winner, who did not want to be identified, said. “Nobody was more stunned than me to win that much.”

He matched four of the first five numbers drawn as well was the Powerball number for the Nov. 26 drawing. The PowerPlay multiplier drawn that night was a 10, which dectupled what would have been a $50,000 prize.

The winner has already moved into a new home, Armstrong said.

The odds of winning $500,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a multiplier of 10 being drawn when the jackpot is less than $150 million are 1 in 43.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

