FEMA assistance application deadline arrives, claims due now

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Time is almost up to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover the cost of damage to property caused by Hurricane Ian.

Residents of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced property damage or losses caused by last September’s hurricane, or who were required to relocate because your apartment complex was damaged, may be eligible for federal disaster assistance, according to FEMA spokesman Ron Roth.

There are several ways to apply:

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Download and use the FEMA mobile app to apply

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to apply

If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or another service, give FEMA the number for that service. The Helpline is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Press 2 for Spanish or 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

You can still apply online or through the FEMA Helpline.

Have the following information when you apply or check the status of your application:

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address at the time of the disaster

Address where you are staying now

Social Security Number of one member of the household

Basic list of damage and losses

Bank information if you choose direct deposit for any FEMA money you may be awarded

Insurance Information if you have insurance, including the policy number

If you have homeowners or renters flood insurance, you should file an insurance claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all of your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information on South Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4677.

