Folly Beach Pier closes for parking lot renovations
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The recently-reopened Folly Beach Pier is closing Monday for a temporary project to renovate the nearby parking lot.
The pier will be closed for a two-week period starting on Monday.
A couple of weeks ago, the pier reopened after a two-year construction progress. Those renovations included a new 1,049-foot-long pier that is 25 feet wide, with a wooden walkway and railings built on concrete pilings and a substructure.
Charleston County Park officials said the newly rebuilt pier also boasts a longer lifespan, expected to be more than 65 years, than most wooden piers.
They also said in the event of a large storm, wooden walkway panels are designed to break away.
The pier will reopen to the public on Feb. 3.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.